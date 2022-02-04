SANDY LAKE — A Sandy Lake area man is facing a preliminary hearing later this month for allegedly trying to solicit sex online from what he thought was 14-year-old girl.
Bryan Stutzman, 56, is free on $25,000 unsecured bond awaiting a preliminary hearing Feb. 16 on Pennsylvania State Police charges of unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses, and communication with a minor — sexual abuse.
Stutzman was arrested Wednesday by state police at Mercer following an investigation that began with the Bridgeport, W.Va., Police Department in December. Stutzman was arraigned on the charges Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Douglas Straub.
Authorities in Bridgeport had conducted an undercover investigation of social media websites, state police said. Stutzman had made contact with online with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl, but was an undercover Bridgeport officer, state police said.
Stutzman solicited sexual contact and explicit images while communicating with the undercover officer, state police said.
Bridgeport Police Department contacted state police at Mercer Jan. 14. Stutzman subsequently was interviewed by state police at Mercer at his residence and confessed to having the conversation with the undercover officer, police said.