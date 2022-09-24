MERCER — A jury on Thursday found Eric Raymond George guilty of third-degree murder for strangling his newlywed wife, Serena Schoeder.
In the fourth day of the murder trial of George, 45, the jury was charged with deciding if George was guilty of first- or third-degree murder, or voluntary manslaughter, for the June 14, 2021, killing of Schoeder, 41.
Third-degree murder carries a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison, as opposed to first-degree murder — of which George was found not guilty — which carries a penalty of life in prison.
Murder in the first degree is defined as killing someone with malice or intent. Voluntary manslaughter means there was no malice, and the person killed someone in the heat of passion and with provocation. Third-degree murder is all other forms of murder.
The argument between the defense and prosecution was deciding whether George killed Schoeder with malice or intent, or in the heat of passion.
At the beginning of his closing argument, Assistant District Attorney Jacob Sander set a timer for two minutes, and rode out that two minutes in silence. He asked the jury to imagine holding their breath for two minutes.
Sander did this, he said, because according to expert witness Dr. Eric Vey, forensic pathologist, it takes at least two minutes — usually four to six minutes — to strangle someone to death.
“This is a case of premeditation,” Sander said. “The evidence shows he killed her with malice and intent.”
During defense testimony, expert witness Dr. Bruce Wright said George told him what happened the night of the murder.
George said June 14, 2021, was a “regular” day. He went to bed before Schoeder but she came in, woke him up and wanted to have sex but George said was too tired. She then started taunting him, calling him names. Next she confessed to having an extramarital tryst.
At this point, Wright said, George had a sudden onset of sadness, confusion and anger. George admitted to strangling his wife, but told Wright that he cannot remember doing it.
Wright’s opinion was that George killed his wife in an act of passion.
Sander pointed out that evidence of text messages just nine days after the couple were married, showed that George accused Schoeder of cheating on him.
Sander said the infidelity wasn’t a surprise to George — it had been on his mind.
“He doesn’t contest that he choked her, but he can’t remember doing it,” Wright testified.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
