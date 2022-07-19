LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mercer County — One man has died and another remains hospitalized after they were ejected from a car that crashed early Monday in southern Mercer County.
Matthew L. Bell, 28, of Petrolia, succumbed to his injuries at AHN Grove City, while Trenton M. Snow, 22, of Grove City, remains hospitalized there, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mercer.
Bell was the driver of a Mazda Miata that was traveling north on Route 173 in Liberty Township when the car veered off the west side of the road at 1:46 a.m., state police said. The auto went off the road north of Courtney Mill Road, hit a mailbox and a ditch before it then struck a tree, ejecting Bell and Snow, who was a passenger, police said.
The crash site is about 2 miles south of the borough of Grove City.
Neither Bell nor Snow was wearing a seat belt, police said.
Both men were taken to AHN Grove City by Superior Ambulance Service.
Pine Township and Slippery Rock volunteer fire departments assisted police at the scene.
