Interim City Manager Gary Johnson is leaving his temporary position to return exclusively to the several roles he played before taking over the city’s top job.
Meadville City Council will vote on Wednesday to appoint Director of Community Development Maryann Menanno as interim city manager to replace him.
“I’m voluntarily stepping down for personal reasons,” Johnson said Monday. “I’m staying at the city. I’m going back to what I was doing before.”
Council voted to make Johnson, who was zoning officer and assistant city manager at the time, the city’s temporary manager on March 3. He took over on March 26 with the departure of former City Manager Andy Walker. In addition to his interim duties as city manager, Johnson also replaced Walker as city clerk and emergency management coordinator.
Councilman Jim Roha applauded Johnson’s performance in his nearly four months leading city hall.
“Gary did a very good job as interim city manager,” Roha said. “However, I don’t think he really wanted the job — he took it out of a sense of duty.”
Given the demands of Johnson’s other roles, Roha said, “It was probably an imposition for us to expect that he’d be able to do both jobs indefinitely.”
After decades of job consolidation, with one employee often filling roles that had once been performed by two or three employees, the city has been left without much depth in terms of personnel, according to Roha.
Walker submitted his resignation to City Council in mid-February. In April, council approved a contract with The Allegheny League of Municipalities for management search consultant services and submitted a letter of intent to request assistance from the state in its search for a permanent city manager replacement.
Despite those steps, on Monday, Roha said, “We haven’t even begun to search for a full-time replacement.”
Given the fact that the November election is expected to result in a new mayor and at least one new council member, Roha speculated that the search for a permanent city manager may not take place until after the election. Newly elected members would take office Jan. 4.
Like Johnson, Menanno will add the duties of city manager to her already full plate of responsibilities. Hired as deputy city clerk in 2018, she was promoted to her current position seven months later in February 2019. As part of her role as director of community development, Menanno functions as the city’s liaison to the Crawford County Planning Office and to the Meadville Redevelopment Authority. The authority consists only of a volunteer board, having fired its small staff in 2018.
Menanno said she was looking forward to the added responsibilities that would come if she is appointed by council this week.
“I think it’s going to be interesting — a learning experience for sure,” she said. “I’m excited, though. I like challenges. This will definitely be a different type of challenge, but I’m up for it.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.