The Men of Grace Allegheny Region's seventh annual revival will be held Sept. 23 at French Creek Valley Christian School, 420 North St., Saegertown.
Doors will open at 7 a.m., with a continental breakfast at 8 and the event starting at 9.
This year, the group is encouraging the men to come and bring a friend. Cost is $10 a person.
Speakers are Brian Kightlinger from Venango and Steve Chapman from Tennessee. Both are avid outdoorsmen and writers. Defiant Buffalo, from the Oil City area, is this year’s worship band.
Tickets are on sale online, at the door, or from a board member.
• Tickets or more information: Visit mogar-revival.org or Facebook at MOGAR — Men of Grace Allegheny Region, or call Ken at (814) 282-4191, Jim at (814) 853-2043, or Dick at (814) 282-9543.
