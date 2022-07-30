The Men of Grace Allegheny Region will hold its revival Sept. 24 at French Creek Valley Christian School, 420 North St., Saegertown.
Doors will open at 7 a.m., a continental breakfast starts at 8, and the event begins at 9.
This year, men are encouraged to attend and bring a friend. Cost is $10.
Scheduled speakers are: Timothy Wahl, Broken Chains, Celebrate Recovery; Pastor Kevin Myers, Cambridge Springs First Church of God; Pastor Tim Ginter, lead pastor at Church at the Center, Salem, Ohio, a state representative and speaker pro tempore. Principal 8, from the New Castle area, is this year’s worship band.
Tickets are on sale online, from a board member or at the door.
• More information: Visit mogar-revival.org or the group’s Facebook page at MOGAR — Men of Grace Allegheny Region, or call Ken at (814) 282-4191, Jim at (814) 853-2043, or Dick at (814) 282-9543.
