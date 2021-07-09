EAST FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Dedication of a memorial in remembrance of the former Saints Peter and Paul Church at the Pettis Cemetery is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
The memorial is located in the 8000 block of Pettis Road and is just north of the intersection of Pettis, Lippert and Creveling roads. It stands on the former site of the church built in 1893.
The red brick church served the local Roman Catholic congregation for nearly 100 years. It closed in December of 1992 and was dismantled in 2015. Portions of the original structure have been incorporated into the memorial. The memorial features two of the stained glass windows, the date stone, threshold stone and the original bell.
Included in the design are engraved bricks and pavers given as a portion of the fundraising effort to establish a permanent reminder of the existence of the church. Many of the names of former parishioners are among those remembered and their graves are in the cemetery.
The original church and cemetery were established as a mission church of St. Hippolyte in Frenchtown. A simple wood frame church was built in 1844 and then replaced with the larger brick structure in 1893 to accommodate increasing attendance.
Pettis Cemetery contains more than 500 graves and continues to be an active burial ground, according to Mark Roche, a member of the Pettis memorial committee. Information concerning the purchase of lots will be available at the dedication.
Following dedication ceremonies, individuals will be available until 3 p.m. to provide information concerning the former church, the graves of the former parishioners, and the cemetery.