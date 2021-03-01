CONNEAUT LAKE — Improvements to Memorial Park are moving along nicely, according to a report from Bill Eldridge, chairman of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee. He said a low bid of $8,000 had been received and a contract awarded for electrical and other work at the park, including installation of two bronze plaques.
The committee arranged for the work to be paid for by Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club from a donation of the estate of George Rutherford.
In other news:
• The Kiwanis Club is sponsoring three events this summer, which Conneaut Lake Borough Council approved at a recent meeting.
Kiwanis will sponsor an Easter event on Fireman's Beach, similar to what the club sponsored for Halloween, on April 3 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.; an annual Memorial Day observance from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and an annual color run previously sponsored by Conneaut Lake Area Business Association.
• The second load of salt was purchased by Jim Donnachie, street manager of the borough. He also ordered anti-skid material to be used in very cold weather when salt is not effective.
Donnachie also told council about the Seal Cote bid and the joint bid process being headed by Sadsbury Township.
He also said he is still working on renovations to the borough conference room approved last month.
• Penny Monahan, chairwoman of the finance committee, said borough taxpayers have not paid $15,000 worth of taxes, dating back to 2018.
Council named Rose Mumau and Christine Morian as alternate delegates to the Crawford County Tax Committee.
• The question of having a proposed resolution sent to council members in advance of a meeting was discussed at the recent council meeting.
After a resolution passed, which named council president as the only person borough employees should take direction from, Eldridge said it was another example of resolutions being presented with no prior knowledge and little discussion.
Holabaugh told Eldridge that he would make sure Eldridge had copies of any proposed resolution in a timely fashion before meetings.