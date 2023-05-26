Here is a listing of Memorial Day events scheduled as reported to The Meadville Tribune.
To submit an observance, an official should email information including the date, time and place to tribune@meadvilletribune.com.
• The Means Flynn American Legion Post 615 holds its Memorial Day ceremony at the Conneautville Cemetery off of Washington Street at 9 a.m. Monday.
• The Cochranton American Legion Post 836 announced the Memorial Day observance held at the Cochranton Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday will include the annual parade. The parade forms at the Cochranton Area Public Library and proceeds up Adams Street to the cemetery, starting at 9:30.
The main speaker for the service will be Cochranton resident and Vietnam veteran Stephen Carroll. The program will include patriot readings, including Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and Joyce Kilmer’s World War I poem, “In Flanders Field.” Music will be offered by the Cochranton High School Marching Band and a special choral selection by the Cochranton’s Women Club.
Special guests will include members of the 150th Pennsylvania “Bucktail” Brigade and World War II historian Pat Emig. The Cochranton Heritage Society has provided a self-guided tour of the resting places of those local residents who were killed in action. A display of military “Honor Rolls” pays homage to local residents who served during the nation’s wars. The ceremony concludes with the final roll call of recent interred veterans and the traditional rifle salute and “Taps.”
In the event of inclement weather, the observance begins at 10 at Cochranton Junior-Senior High School.
• The Southside Cemetery Association will hold its annual public memorial service at the cemetery located at 7627 Conley Road, Conneaut Lake, at 2 p.m. Sunday. More information: Call (724) 456-2904.
• Richmond Township will hold a Memorial Day observance at 10 a.m. Monday at the township recreation building, 30031 State Highway 408, Townville. The observance will include a roll call of township veterans and active servicemen and women. Patriotic music will be provided by the New Richmond Church choir. Pastoral duties will be performed by Pastor Harry Zurasky, and master of ceremonies will be Ray Crocker. The guest speaker will be Greg Armstrong.
• Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club will hold the Memorial Day observance in Memorial Park at 10 a.m. Monday. Invocation and benediction will be given by Pastor Dan Mealy. The speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Gary Hough. John Skendall will sing the national anthem and Jordon Vaughn will play “Taps.” The event will be recorded by Chuck Groger, so it can be viewed on the Conneaut Lake Historical Society Facebook page. Decorative red, white and blue wreaths will be available for purchase. Grilled hot dogs, chips and beverages will be on sale at the Conneaut Lake Historical Museum, which will be open until 2 p.m. The Conneaut Lake Garden Club will sell plants at Livingston’s and the Margaret Shontz Memorial Library will sell books at Ralston’s Hardware Store. More information: Call Margaret Staahl at (814) 382-8870.
• The Meadville Area Memorial Day observance is Monday. The parade route in downtown Meadville will be closed off from 9:30 a.m. until roughly 10:30. Diamond Park itself will be closed to traffic from around 9 until noon. The parade starts at 10 and the observance at 11. Charles Castelluccio will be the parade marshal and guest speaker. The Meadville Area Memorial Day Observance Committee is issuing a reminder to all Meadville-area churches that it is customary to toll their bells at noon on Memorial Day to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in service to their country. The official observance in Diamond Park is expected to be timed to end for that tradition.
• Memorial Day observance at Rocky Glen Cemetery, West Fallowfield Township near Adamsville, will be at 1 p.m. Monday. Retired Senior Master Sgt. Korene Rooks will be the speaker.
