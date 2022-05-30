meadville tribune
America’s national holiday honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military will be recognized locally.
Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is when residents can pay tribute to those soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the freedoms of all citizens by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades, small tokens of appreciation for such a heavy price paid.
Here is a listing of events scheduled as reported to The Meadville Tribune:
• Memorial Day observance in Cochranton Cemetery will begin at 10 a.m. There will not be a parade this year. The honor rolls of local veterans will be on display at the cemetery. A self-guided tour is available to visit the graves of Cochranton veterans who were killed in action and the graves of former Cochranton mayors.
• Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club will hold the Memorial Day observance in Memorial Park at 10 a.m. Invocation and benediction will be given by the Rev. Harold Walton. Speakers will be Chief Petty Officer Carie Sharp and Chief Petty Officer Brad Sharp. John Skendall will sing the national anthem and Jordon Vaughn will play “Taps.” The event will be recorded so it can be viewed on the Conneaut Lake Historical Society’s Facebook page. Grilled hot dogs, chips and beverages will be on sale at the Conneaut Lake Historical Museum, which will be open until 2 p.m.
• Richmond Township will hold a Memorial Day observance at 10 a.m. at the township recreation building, 30031 State Route 408, Townville. The observance will include a roll call of township veterans and active servicemen and women. Patriotic music will be provided by Allison Mattis. Pastoral duties will be performed by Pastor Harry Zurasky, and master of ceremonies will be Ray Crocker. The public is invited.
• Meadville will hold a Memorial Day Parade and Observance. The parade departs from the intersection of Water and Willow streets at approximately 10 a.m. Heading north on Water Street, the parade will turn east on Poplar Street and then north on Market Street before turning east on Chestnut Street and continuing to Diamond Park. A music performance will take place in the park from about 10:30 to 11 a.m. followed by the traditional solemn observance from 11 a.m. until noon. This year’s guest speaker, a former Meadville resident, is retired 1st Lt. Luther Manus Jr.
