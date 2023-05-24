The following are Crawford County-area Memorial Day observances submitted to The Meadville Tribune.
To submit an observance, an official should email information including the date, time and place to tribune@meadvilletribune.com.
• The Southside Cemetery Association will hold its annual public memorial service at the cemetery located at 7627 Conley Road, Conneaut Lake, at 2 p.m. Sunday. More information: Call (724) 456-2904.
• Richmond Township will hold a Memorial Day observance at 10 a.m. Monday at the township recreation building, 30031 State Highway 408, Townville. The observance will include a roll call of township veterans and active servicemen and women. Patriotic music will be provided by the New Richmond Church choir. Pastoral duties will be performed by Pastor Harry Zurasky, and master of ceremonies will be Ray Crocker. The guest speaker will be Greg Armstrong. The public is invited.
• Conneaut Lake Kwianis Club will hold the Memorial Day observance in Memorial Park at 10 a.m. Monday. Invocation and benediction will be given by Pastor Dan Mealy. The speaker will be Retired Lt. Col. Gary Hough. John Skendall will sing the national anthem and Jordon Vaughn will play “Taps.” The event will be recorded by Chuck Groger, so it can be viewed on the Conneaut Lake Historical Society Facebook page. Decorative red, white and blue wreaths will be available for purchase. Grilled hot dogs, chips and beverages will be on sale at the Conneaut Lake Historical Museum, which will be open until 2 p.m. The Conneaut Lake Garden Club will be selling plants at Livingston’s and the Margaret Shontz Memorial Library is selling books at Ralston’s Hardware Store. More information: Call Margaret Staahl at (814) 382-8870.
• The Meadville Area Memorial Day observance will be Monday. The parade route in downtown Meadville will be closed off from 9:30 a.m. until roughly 10:30. Diamond Park itself will be closed to traffic from around 9 until noon. The parade starts at 10 and the observance at 11. Charles Castelluccio will be the parade marshal and guest speaker. The Meadville Area Memorial Day Observance Committee is issuing a reminder to all Meadville-area churches that it is customary to toll their bells at noon on Memorial Day to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in service to their country. The official observance in Diamond Park is expected to be timed to end for that tradition.
• Memorial Day observance at Rocky Glen Cemetery, West Fallowfield Township near Adamsville, will be at 1 p.m. Monday. Retired Senior Master Sgt. Korene Rooks will be the speaker.
