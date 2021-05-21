The following are Crawford County-area Memorial Day observances submitted to the Tribune.
To submit an observance, an official should email information including the date, time and place to tribune@meadvilletribune.com.
• Richmond Township holds its public Memorial Day service May 31 at 10 a.m. at the township Recreation Building, 30031 State Highway 408, Townville. Dennis Buckley is the keynote speaker. It will include a roll call of Richmond Township veterans and active servicemen and women. Patriotic music will be provided by Allison Mattis. Pastoral duties will be performed by Pastor Frank Weingard, and master of ceremonies will be Ray Crocker. Masks are recommended for the public attending the service.
• The Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club will hold the Memorial Day observance in Memorial Park on May 31 at 10 a.m. The organization is asking anyone who wishes to attend to follow CDC guidelines. The event will be recorded so it can be viewed on the Memories of Conneaut Lake Facebook page. The speaker will be Dr. Robert Bazylak, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel. There will be a special thank you for the bequest from the estate of George Rutherford for funding provided for new benches, planters and light posts. Grilled hot dogs, chips and beverages will be on sale at the Conneaut Lake Historical Museum, which will be open until 2 p.m. More information: Call Margaret Staahl at (814) 382-8870.
• A memorial service to honor veterans will be held at 1 p.m. May 31 at the Rocky Glen Cemetery. Army veteran Earl Corp of Atlantic will be the guest speaker. Special music will be by the Hunter family of Linesville. Organizers said there is a detour to the cemetery off Route 18 and advised motorists to watch for signs.
• A Memorial Day observance will take place at 11 a.m. May 31 at Meadville's Diamond Park. The observance will be televised live on Armstrong’s local cable television channels 23 and 100 and on Armstrong’s YouTube channel. It will also be broadcast on radio stations WMGW-AM 1490 and Cool 101.7 FM. Organizers ask that those attending comply with prevailing Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines for outdoor gatherings including social distancing and wearing a mask. The parade has been canceled.