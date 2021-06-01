Operation Desert Storm may have been one of America's shortest wars, but the sacrifices made by those who served in the armed forces then are equal to those of any other conflict, Thomas Hanzes said.
Hanzes, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1970 and was a past state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, was the featured speaker Monday at the Meadville Memorial Day Observance.
The Meadville Memorial Day Observance Committee's program honored veterans from Operation Desert Storm, which took place in the Middle East 30 years ago. About 250 people were on hand for the observance which took place in Meadville's Diamond Park.
On Aug. 2, 1990, Iraq, under then-president Saddam Hussein, invaded Kuwait, a major supplier of oil to the United States, and continued to violate United Nations resolutions condemning the invasion.
The invasion of Kuwait also positioned Iraq's armed forces as a threat to Saudi Arabia, another major exporter of oil. If Saudi Arabia fell, Iraq would control one-fifth of the world's oil supply.
Following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, the U.S. put together a coalition of ultimately 40 other nations to form Operation Desert Shield to protect Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations from Iraq.
As the U.S. led diplomatic efforts through the U.N. to get Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait, Operation Desert Shield became a coalition armed forces buildup in the Middle East. It then became Operation Desert Storm, the war to oust Iraqi forces from Kuwait, when diplomatic efforts to get Iraq to withdraw failed. The military campaign last only from Jan. 17 to Feb. 28, 1991. It began with an air bombing campaign against Iraq while the actual ground war itself lasted only about 100 hours.
"Some people say it wasn't a war — it lasted only 43 days. 'How could it be a war?,'" Greenville resident Hanzes said. "Believe me, there was six months preparation going into it. It was absolutely astonishing what they did in that short period of time."
"Imagine what it would have been like if they (Iraqi armed forces) had confiscated all the oil in the Middle East, where we'd be today," Hanzes said.
Memorial Day is a day of reflection and remembrance to honor all those who have served their country, according to Hanzes.
"These veterans, their dedication, their heroic efforts (in the name of freedom) should be recognized," he said of those who served in Operation Desert Shield/Operation Desert Storm. "They had the qualities all veterans have — sacrifice, love of America, and the values that America stands for. "
"Those veterans and all veterans who we remember today, sacrificed," he said. "Sacrificed for the freedoms I enjoy and you enjoy everyday. We will never forget them."
Monday’s solemn observance included readings of the "Gettysburg Address" and "In Flanders Fields," salutes to the flag, placement of flags for all wars, and salutes to all fallen comrades, a rifle salute and the playing of "Taps."
