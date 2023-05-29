There are a number of closures today in observance of Memorial Day.

Government offices — All federal, state, county and local municipal offices are closed.

Mail — No mail delivery or window service. Normal operations and service resume Tuesday.

Garbage collection — None in the city of Meadville. Normal collection operations resume Tuesday with each normal collection day pushed back one day.

Buses — No Crawford Area Transportation Authority service. Normal operations resume Tuesday.

Financial institutions — Closed.

 

