Memorial Day holiday closings set
There are a number of closures today in observance of Memorial Day.
Government offices — All federal, state, county and local municipal offices are closed.
Mail — No mail delivery or window service. Normal operations and service resume Tuesday.
Garbage collection — None in the city of Meadville. Normal collection operations resume Tuesday with each normal collection day pushed back one day.
Buses — No Crawford Area Transportation Authority service. Normal operations resume Tuesday.
Financial institutions — Closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.