Meadville City Council last week approved a slate of candidates to be the first members of the city’s new Environmental Advisory Committee (EAC).
The EAC’s mission will be to determine how best to prioritize and implement goals outlined in the climate action plan adopted by City Council in June.
“We’ve got some good people,” said Mayor Jaime Kinder, who was a member of the committee that interviewed and recommended the candidates.
The seven people unanimously approved by council to join the EAC were: Guy McUmber, Matt Bethurem, Ian Carbone, Jenny Tompkins, Ashley Hicks, Joe Grabinski and Brenda Costa.
Costa has since withdrawn from participating, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
The committee members were selected from a pool of 14 applicants by an interview committee consisting of Kinder, Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, City Clerk Katie Wickert and City Planner Peter Grella.
Councilman Jim Roha called the appointees “good people,” but said that several “very good” applicants for the committee had not been granted interviews.
“I would hope in the future that we would interview all qualified applicants,” Roha said, “and then make a decision from that pool.”
Roha previously voted against approving the city’s climate action plan and creating the EAC. In both cases, he was the only council member to vote against each measure.
Vogel noted that the pool of applicants for the seven seats on the committee was large, that the city’s policy does not require all qualified applicants to be interviewed and that doing so would have required a more significant investment of staff time.
“We did a first round of vetting based on applications received and then we did interview 10,” Vogel said, “and got down to the seven.”
Meeting times for the committee have not yet been determined, according to Menanno.
The EAC is the newest of more than 15 authorities, boards, commissions and committees maintained by the city and staffed by volunteers. The groups range from the Market Authority and Meadville Area Recreation Authority, which oversee the Market House and Meadville Area Recreation Complex, respectively, to the Zoning Hearing Board, which hears zoning appeals and variance requests, and the Beautification Committee, which “examines aesthetic issues in the City,” according to the city’s website.
