Allegheny College has been awarded a $1.25 million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to create a watershed conservation research center.
Allegheny College faculty and students will work with community partners in conservation-based research and educational outreach in the upper Allegheny River basin, focusing on the French Creek watershed.
It will be a formal research center focused on the extremely biodiverse French Creek watershed, according to Kelly Pearce, an assistant professor of environmental science at Allegheny.
Pearce and Casey Bradshaw-Wilson, another assistant professor of environmental science at the college, are to be its co-directors.
The center’s work will focus on research, partnerships and education.
Allegheny College faculty and student researchers will collect data to advance scientific knowledge to aid in the protection of both aquatic and terrestrial wildlife species and habitats.
See Thursday’s edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadvilletribue.com for more details.