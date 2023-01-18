A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for Friday’s drawing.
This ticket was sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 26th draw in this historic Mega Millions jackpot run, which ended when a single jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Maine. That ticket won the jackpot of $1.348 billion ($723.5 million cash), making it the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot and fourth-largest jackpot prize in U.S. history.
The All Pit Stop, 306 S. Main St., Sheffield, receives a $5,000 selling bonus for selling the Mega Millions $1 million-winning ticket.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 30-43-45-46-61, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.
Prior to the drawing that produced the jackpot-winning ticket in Maine, the Mega Millions had been rolling since Oc. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize. In Pennsylvania, this recent jackpot run has generated more than $97.1 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $38.8 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call (800) 692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
