The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.1 billion, making it the game’s third-largest jackpot in history, lottery officials said.
No one won the jackpot during the latest drawing on Friday, when the winning white balls were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63. The gold Mega Ball was 13.
Now a player has a chance to win more than a billion dollars during today's drawing. Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. Drawings can be viewed on the Mega Millions YouTube page. Alternatively, players can also check the MegaMillions.com site to see when the winning numbers are released.
The cash option for the $1.1 billion prize is an estimated $568.7 million, according to the Mega Millions site.
The jackpot has been building since Oct. 14, after players from California and Florida split a $502 million prize.
Although no one has won the jackpot yet, there have been other wins, including 52 tickets worth $1 million or more in 20 states across the country.
This is the fourth time the Mega Millions’ jackpot has hit $1 billion in the past four years, lottery officials said.
A South Carolina player won the largest jackpot in history on Oct. 23, 2018, when they scored $1.537 billion.
Mega Millions costs $2 to play. The first five numbers range from one through 70, and the Mega Ball ranges from one through 25. The jackpot winner must match all six of their numbers to win the jackpot prize, and there are nine ways to win a prize in the lottery game, according to the Mega Millions site.
