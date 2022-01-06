The PA Route 6 Alliance, alongside partners Oil Region Alliance and Preservation Erie, will hold a series of public information meetings in Crawford and Erie counties during February for the PA Route 6 Façade Program in the Great Lakes Region.
The program allows commercial building owners and businesses/nonprofits (with property owner approval) to apply for up to $5,000 each toward upgrades and improvements of the building's façade (front exterior visible from the road). Recipients will be required to provide 1:1 matching funds into the project for a maximum project cost of no more than $10,000.
Commercial buildings can be located anywhere in Crawford or Erie counties to be eligible. Improvements allowed under the program include, but are not limited to, exterior paint, new signage, windows and canvas awning replacement.
The program will be funded through a $103,000 award from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development's Keystone Program and with additional support from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The alliance expects to fund between 20 to 30 building improvement projects in the two-county region as part of a mission to promote economic development and cultural conservation throughout the 11-county PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor.
The scheduled meetings will take place on:
• Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at Conneaut Lake Borough Building, 395 High St.
• Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. at University of Pittsburgh at Titusville Education and Training Hub, Boomers Hall, 504 E. Main St.
• Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at Edinboro Borough Office, Chamber Room, 124 Meadville St.
• Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. at Erie Center for Arts and Technology, 650 East Ave.
• Feb. 16 at 6 p.m., virtual meeting (register for webinar link)
Anyone interested in attending a meeting can register at paroute6.com/facade-meeting or by contacting Façade Program Coordinator Vanessa Billings-Seiler at facade@paroute6.com or by phone at (812) 774-7082.
All applicants are required to attend a meeting as well as connect with Billings-Seiler to discuss their potential project before applying. Those who cannot attend a meeting should contact her for program information.
• More information: Visit paroute6.com/facade-program-great-lakes, email info@paroute6.com or call (814) 435-7706.