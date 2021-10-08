ESPYVILLE — A public meeting to discuss the reopening of Tuttle Point Campground at Pymatuning State Park is scheduled for next week.
The meeting runs 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the North Shenango Township Community Center, 2857 Route 285, Espyville. State Sen. Michele Brooks, whose district includes Crawford County, has coordinated the meeting in partnership with North Shenango Township supervisors, North and South Shenango Joint Municipal Authority, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.
Tuttle Point, which is Pymatuning State Park’s third campground, has been closed by the state since 2010 as a cost-saving measure. Jamestown and Linesville, the park’s two other campgrounds, have remained open.
The meeting will give residents the opportunity to discuss and review ideas to reopen campground which is expected for the 2023 camping season.
Tuttle Point, which is located north of the Route 285 causeway, is slated to be reconstructed in 2022 with all-new facilities for a full-service campground. It has a planned reopening for the 2023 camping season.
"When Tuttle closed, I made a commitment to do everything I could to reopen it," Brooks said. "And after working on this initiative for more than 10 years, I’m pleased to see that it’s finally coming to a conclusion as we look forward to celebrating a reopening in 2023."