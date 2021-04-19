Bonnie Van Nort Guffey has been volunteering for most of her adult life, in everything from Halloween parades to scholarship pageants to various nonprofit boards.
She was a member of the Meadville Jaycees and served in various positions, including past president for two years, vice president of individual development, vice president of community development, vice president of management development, treasurer for five years, and co-chair of the Meadville Halloween Parade. She was named Jaycee of the Year in recognition of her work.
She also served as executive director of the Miss Crawford County Scholarship Pageant and on the board of the Miss Pennsylvania Local Directors Association.
She was director of the Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club Snowball Pageant as well.
Other service work included: Hospice of Crawford County, a Big Sister in Crawford County Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Meadville Medical Center Auxiliary, the Thurston Classic, Junior Achievement of Crawford County in its Youth Business Education Program, board member of local branch of the American Cancer Society, and fundraisers for the Crawford County United Community Independence Programs.
She also taught sign language in many schools.
She then took time off from volunteering when a special event happened.
"After my daughter, Cammie, was born, I decided to cut back on volunteering and focus my time on raising her," she said.
However, that changed as her daughter grew up.
"Now that she is older, I spend a lot of time volunteering for activities that she is involved with. Any time spent with her in the car gives me more time to catch up with her," she said.
Some of those volunteer activities include serving as president of Neason Hill PTO and coordinating the talent show. She is president of the Meadville Area Middle School Parent Action Committee, board member of the Meadville Area Senior High (MASH) Girls Soccer Booster Club, and member of the MASH Track Boosters Club.
Although many of her volunteer hours are related to her daughter's activities, she also volunteers with the Children's Ministry at First Christian Church, continues with sign language lessons, and is a member of Meadville Lions Club.
Asked why she volunteers so much, she said, "It's the right thing to do. A small act can make a huge impact and giving back makes my heart swell with pride.
"Volunteering as a family teaches selflessness, responsibility and gratitude," she said. "My husband and I instill the importance of volunteering to Cammie at a young age."
Although many people recognize her from her various activities, others recognize her as secretary at the Meadville Police Department where she has been employed for more than 30 years.