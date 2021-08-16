CONNEAUTVILLE — Allen Clark spends a lot of time in his hometown as a volunteer.
He is mayor of Conneautville, assistant chief and board member of the Fellows Club (the volunteer fire department and ambulance service), and past volunteer with the Conneautville Historical Society. He also is involved with the committee to develop a combined comprehensive plan for Conneautville, Linesville and Springboro.
Clark said he first became involved with the fire department when he was 16. His father was a firefighter and he remembers watching him run from their home across the street to "help somebody." He recalls as a child thinking "that's what I want to do." And so, when he became old enough, he joined his father in the department. "My first fire was backing him up on the hose line," he said."
His father also served on Conneautville Borough Council for a while. "Then I became mayor and now he's back on council," Allen said. "I only vote in case of a tie." That has only happened once in several years.
"I saw a need," he said of his reason for becoming involved in local government. He believes he has "God-given talents to help the community of Conneautville. There are a lot of great people," he said. "We can help make the community better by meeting and everyone working together."
Clark enjoys the comprehensive plan work — noting the importance of planning in all organizations. He said the plan identifies problems and then the idea is to identify a possible solution. From there, the idea is to find some available grants for funding. Often after applying it often takes two or three years to get funding. "You have to have the foresight" to plan ahead.
One example was when council worked on getting funding for a dam to help slow water so as not to flood the town.
He previously was involved with the Conneautville Historical Society, but said he has "stepped down from that for a while."
He looks forward to more volunteering this fall — at his daughter's school. Last year because of COVID-19, his daughter, Abby, who is turning 9, was educated via cyber school. This year she will be back in the classroom. That means they will need chaperones for field trips and other activities.
Clark will be stepping up to that role when possible. He said his job with the Crawford County Department of Public Safety allows him to take vacation days or other time off to do that. He did that when his other two daughters, Lydia, 21, and Mary, 18, were in grade school. "It's nice to see their eyes light up when they see daddy's here," he said with a laugh.
His family has been attending Linesville Baptist Church for the past two or three years and he hasn't gotten involved in committees there yet. But, he adds, in the past he has been Sunday school superintendent, taught Sunday school, and been involved in other committees at other churches.
His volunteer activities often reflect a "family tradition," noting he is doing what many members of his family have done.
His advice for other prospective volunteers is simple. "It is better to give than receive," he said, noting sometimes people don't believe it when you tell them that. "When I see somebody needs help, I like to help. I don't expect to get anything back. It's just good to give back."
He added it also allows him to be a "role model for others."