Although she is sidelined by lung cancer, Judy Hughes is still involved as a volunteer for her community of Conneaut Lake.
Volunteering has been a way of life for the former owner of Mama Bear's Restaurant, which operated on Route 322 for many years before the property was sold to what now is Lakeview Ford.
As a business owner, Hughes was one of the founders of the Conneaut Lake Area Business Association (CLABA) along with Carl Burkett, Carolyn Stell and Charlie Flynn, who owned Conneaut Lake Park at the time. She said they believed it was important to promote the businesses in the Conneaut Lake area. Their believed it was important not to expect others to "toot our horn, if we can't do it ourselves."
From there, the annual Conneaut Lake Pumpkin Fest was born. She recalls CLABA had a hot-air balloon event in the fall one year, but the weather wasn't too good so it wasn't as successful as they would have liked as far as drawing crowds into the community after the park closed for the season.
So, the next step was a fall festival associated with pumpkins. It started on a small lot owned by Lee Dennis in the borough. "We borrowed picnic tables," she said, and added vendors. It soon outgrew the city limits so it was decided to move the festival to the park.
"We started at Dockside," she said, noting there were a few vendors outside of that area. It soon became obvious that wasn't enough space, so it was expanded and now it takes up most of the space in the park as vendors rent space to display their wares. In addition, special events are held throughout the three-day weekend.
Hughes has been in charge of the raffle to benefit the scholarship fund, used to provide scholarships to college students.
Although she can't physically get involved because of her illness, she is soliciting help from others to take over some of the duties, such as getting donations and selling tickets. And, she is working with the committee to give her input about who and what to do — all from her reclining chair and using a cell phone.
Although the scholarship fund has been the most recent part of the festival, it has already given out at least $10,000 in scholarships, she said.
Pumpkin Fest is more than raising funds for nonprofits as well as for-profit businesses, it brings people into the community, she said. The biggest weekends for Conneaut Lake used to be Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day for the tourist area. "Now it is Pumpkin Fest," she added.
She and Nancy Manning were the founders of Pumpkin Fest, designed to extend the "season" for one more weekend. She is proud that was achieved.
But, before Pumpkin Fest, Hughes was involved in many aspects of the community — be it the Lakeland Museum, the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society or Conneaut Lake Park.
She has done whatever was needed to promote the area. One day at the restaurant, the workers all noted the heavy traffic on Route 322 with cars backed up for a while and wondered what was going on. They discovered that was the day the Liberty the Second was brought up from the depths of Conneaut Lake where it had been buried for 63 years. That was in 1985. Curious about the boat, Hughes got involved in helping raise funds to preserve it. The Lakeland Museum was founded and used to display the boat after raising about $80,000 to have it restored. She was one of those involved in raising the money and preserving the boat. She stayed involved with the Liberty the Second even after the museum transferred its assets to the historical society.
She was a charter member and was a board member of the society for a few years, representing the Liberty the Second committee.
She believes that work was valuable to preserve the history of the boat as well as other aspects of the community's history.
She volunteered her services at a member of the Conneaut Lake Park Board of Trustees for a few years, working to preserve the amusement park. She also was one of the originators of the Holiday in the Park event — first designed to celebrate 110 years of the park's history. The first year it was designed to have 110 years of trees in the park.
In addition to the trees in the hotel and adjacent area, visitors could ride through the park and view the other Christmas decorations, Hughe said. She loved the atmosphere and the community involvement of the event.
But, she did much more than serve on boards. She picked up a paint brush and painted various things at the park, as well as "planted poises," she laughed. She is well known in the community for being a worker — both at her place of business and as a volunteer.
She believes it is important to give back to the community and help it grown — be it on the ground planting "posies" or making phone calls from a recliner.
Many of those who know here agree and shared those sentiments at a recent open house given in her honor.
One former worker noted she "would not ask us to do anything she wouldn't do herself," he said, adding she always made sure they did the work right before they had a break.
"Oh yeah," she laughed, about the "wonderful memories" she made volunteering as an employer.
Although Hughes is taking a break from her active duty, she is still doing her part to keep Pumpkin Fest — and other events — alive.
She is certain others will keep it going as well.