Janet Waid has been volunteering in the community for 55 years. She knows how long because she began her volunteer work the same year she and her husband, Bob, got married.
She has been active with Meadville Medical Center as a member of its auxiliary — serving in a volunteer capacity in various positions.
A registered nurse, Waid said she joined the hospital auxiliary as a way to keep involved in the medical community. Over the years, she has operated the "hospitality cart" where she would take things around to the patients. In more recent years, she has assisted at the hospital gift shop and has been treasurer of the auxiliary for eight years.
Although she liked to stay involved at the hospital, she also has done other "outside the hospital" volunteer work. When the auxiliary sponsored the Charity Follies, she served as business manager, taking care of all the financial duties. She notes, however, the Follies were put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also has used her nurse's skills as a volunteer for several years — giving flu shots at a clinic sponsored by LECOM of Erie, which sent a nurse to Meadville and she assisted. She noted she wanted to keep her license current as well and this was one way to do that.
Her work with the hospital auxiliary and other medical duties have been enjoyable as she has been able to keep a continuity with her profession.
However, Waid does much more than auxiliary work. She has been an active volunteer at Stone United Methodist Church where her family has been members for years. She is currently communion steward. In the past, she has served on various committees, including trustee, staff-parish relations and worship committee. "I want to support my church," she said of why she devotes so much time and talents to Stone.
She said when she was raising her boys, she thought of putting her volunteer work "on hold," but then decided she wanted to still be involved. At the same time, she assisted her husband at the funeral home, she said. She and her husband have three sons, two of whom are funeral directors in Crawford County and the third is an attorney in Virginia.
She would encourage others to volunteer as well, noting it is very rewarding.