Maryann Menanno’s rapid rise through city government was capped late last month when Meadville City Council members unanimously approved an employment agreement making her the latest city manager.
Menanno, 34, took over city government’s top job in July when Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson stepped down. Johnson had taken over the job on an interim basis following the resignation of former City Manager Andy Walker in late March.
“I guess I was your toughest critic in the beginning and you won me,” Mayor LeRoy Stearns said just before the Oct. 20 vote. “You’ve done a great job and you deserve this position.”
Menanno, a 2005 graduate of Maplewood Junior-Senior High who went on to obtain bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, was hired as deputy city clerk in mid-2018 and promoted to the newly created position of director of community development early the next year. With the move to city manager now official, Menanno anticipates remaining busy, saying the job involves being on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. She also anticipates enjoying the challenges that come with the position.
“It’s hard to find a city manager,” Menanno said inside council chambers during an interview with the Tribune last week. For instance, she continued, the city of Johnstown, which like Meadville is a third class city of fewer than 20,000 residents, has had an open manager position for two years. “You have to have the right personality and willingness to do it.”
Although Stearns was at first hesitant regarding Menanno’s suitability for the position, he said in an interview last week that his uncertainty had less to do with the individual and more to do with bringing in a new person for an important position.
“I was a little hesitant when (Walker) came on, and he turned out to be great,” Stearns said.
Over the past three months, Stearns has been impressed by Menanno’s thorough approach to her job.
“She keeps me very well informed — a bit more than past managers,” the 24-year veteran of council said. “She’s done her research and that impresses me.”
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel described a similar reaction to Menanno’s performance in her first months on the job.
“She has really stepped up and has really done a great job in a short time,” Vogel said. “Council has all been impressed with her work, and also like the way she’s going about her work. I’m hearing this from council, but I’m also hearing it from residents as well — she’s open and communicative and a willing partner and is not afraid to try new things.
“That’s what we need right now,” Vogel added.
Council members have been impressed enough to give Menanno the city manager position and the $90,000 annual salary that comes with it without conducting an open application process. No such process was followed when Walker was hired as city manager in 2015, either. But there was one in 2012 when Walker was hired from a pool of 24 applicants to be the city’s first assistant city manager.
A similar search to find a replacement for Walker had been contemplated earlier this year. In April, council members unanimously authorized a letter of intent to request technical assistance in the search from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Now the search won’t take place.
The qualities Stearns and Vogel cited in explaining how Menanno’s performance made such a process unnecessary were similar to those that led to the decision to hire her three years ago, according to Walker.
“It was clear she had project management experience and attention to detail,” Walker said.
Walker may have left city hall but hasn’t gone far. His new office as the executive director of the office of economic, civic and community engagement at Allegheny College is located just two doors down in the Founder’s House on Diamond Park, home to the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce. Walker said he and Menanno have already been in regular communication in their new positions.
“I have found that Maryann doesn't let grass grow under her feet,” he added. “She's proactive and follows through, which are good qualities for a city manager.”
For the time being, Menanno’s duties extend well beyond those of the city manager position. She continues to serve as the city’s director of community development even as she takes on new managerial responsibilities. Those include the city clerk position that she anticipates occupying until the duties are reassigned in the new year. As city manager, Menanno also serves as emergency response coordinator and as one of two right-to-know officers for the city.
She takes over a city that has seen its fair share of turnover in recent months and that for years has faced the ongoing challenge of the desire to keep property tax rates reasonable while finding the revenue necessary to continue providing basic services. In addition, she takes over at a time of turnover if not tumult in city staffing and city government.
On top of the rotating cast of permanent and interim city managers, the city has also seen the departure of its finance director. Former Finance Director Tim Groves, who retired in 2018, has been back in that position on an interim basis since June. Several patrol officer positions in the police department remain unfilled as well.
The city is also assured of a new mayor in Tuesday’s election. Stearns, who was defeated in the spring primary, leaves office as the second-longest serving council member in the city’s history. He is joined by two-term member Sean Donahue, who also lost in the primary.
Menanno acknowledged that the races for mayor and for two seats on City Council feature candidates “with very different perspectives on how the city should be run.”
She was optimistic that her appreciation for hearing the opinions of others and ability to “find a balance” would help smooth the transition. Residents will know a couple of years down the road if things are going well, she said, when they see “actual transformations” such as some she has already accomplished.
As community development director, she said, she helped with the acquisition and demolition of the former Club Millennium building and the acquisition of several other blighted properties that the city is currently working to rehabilitate. As interim city manager, she helped lead the effort to rework the city’s enforcement of offenses involving small amounts of marijuana, a change that is expected to generate $75,000 or more in new revenue for the annual budget.
Menanno’s optimism extended to the city she’ll be leading and its residents.
“One of my favorite things about Meadville residents is that they think bigger than they are,” she said. “I’ve worked in a lot of different cities across the country and just seeing the perspective and the hope and promise the Meadville residents have for their community is something that’s pretty unique from a lot of other places that I’ve seen.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.