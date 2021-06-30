HARRISBURG — An update to the state’s medical marijuana law, now awaiting Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature, would make modest changes that could make medical marijuana more affordable and open the door for the state to launch a program to help poor patients cover the cost. A move to allow patients to grow their own marijuana, which would dramatically lower costs for them, did not get a vote.
House Bill 1024 passed the state Senate 47-3 and then passed the state House by a vote of 165-36 on Friday.
Wolf plans to sign the bill, his spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger said Tuesday.
The legislation will "protect the high patient safety standards and product quality of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program while empowering the advisory board to continue to consider new medical conditions for eligibility and retain certain flexibilities enacted under the disaster declaration that patients and dispensaries found convenient," she said. "These priorities were addressed in the Senate floor amendment and the administration supports the bill."
Pennsylvania allows people with one or more of 23 serious medical conditions to get medical marijuana. As of mid-April, 327,400 Pennsylvanians were actively using the state’s medical marijuana program, according to the Department of Health.
State Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, attempted to get the Senate to vote on an amendment that would have allowed patients to grow their own medical marijuana at home, but the Senate, on a 29-21 party line, voted to table Street’s proposal without considering it first.
The original medical marijuana law included a provision barring the Department of Health from launching an initiative to help low-income medical marijuana patients cover the cost of their medical marijuana — a key issue because prescription drug coverage doesn’t cover medical marijuana, forcing patients to pay out-of-pocket. Under that provision, the $3 million in start-up costs for the medical marijuana program had to be repaid to the state before the financial hardship program could be launched.
The Senate amended HB 1024 to allow the state to immediately begin using a portion of the money in the state’s Medical Marijuana Fund — which currently has a balance of about $26 million — to begin offering help for poor marijuana patients deal with the costs of obtaining their medical marijuana.
“While I’m disappointed leadership voted to table my Home Cultivation Amendment, bipartisan support to establish the financial hardship program for patients is a critical step in making this medicine more accessible. Patients have been vocal on the shortcomings of PA’s Medical Marijuana program,” Street said.
The lack of progress on the home-growing provision angered activists who have been trying to get the state to tackle the problems associated with the comparatively high prices for marijuana in the state’s dispensaries, said Patrick Nightingale, executive director of the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML).
Checking dispensary prices in Michigan on Tuesday, Nightingale said an eighth of marijuana flower was being sold for $55 in Michigan on Tuesday, compared to $60-$65 and “up to $80” at Pennsylvania dispensaries. A one-gram vaping cartridge cost $50 in Michigan, and $80 in Pennsylvania, he said.
“Unfortunately, from the grassroots activists’ perspective, the failure to get home cultivation through means that this is all just a sell out, this is all just a gift to industry. Nobody cares about patients,” Nightingale said.
He added he personally hadn’t expected HB 1024 to provide a pathway to legalize home-growing of marijuana because Republicans in both chambers are so resistant to relaxing the state’s marijuana laws.
“I knew that this bill was introduced in a limited fashion, to modify the emergency provisions that were put in place during the pandemic. And then industry lobbyists took advantage of this bill, to try to tighten up some issues that they have,” he said.
The legislation keeps in place a number of regulation changes made during the pandemic — including allowing people to pick up medical marijuana curbside at dispensaries, allowing patients to get up to 90 days’ supply of medical marijuana, while also making a number of changes sought by the marijuana industry, such as allowing grower/processors to remediate marijuana that didn’t immediately pass quality tests so that it can be sold after additional processing.
"Plant material that might otherwise be destroyed, you know, could be made available to a grower processor. The remediation had a lot of patients up in arms thinking that these were processors were going to sell them substandard product,” Nightingale said.
To address those concerns, the bill was amended to specify that remediated marijuana products must be labeled so that patients who are concerned about them can avoid them.
Nightingale said time will tell if the changes sought by the marijuana growers translate into lower prices for consumers.
“If our prices don't come down in six months or a year, then we'll know that any streamlining as a result of this bill was pure profit for the license holders and not not reflected in prices for patients,” he said.
Jeff Riedy, executive director of the Lehigh Valley chapter of NORML, said he’s not optimistic the changes for the benefit of the growers will make a noticeable dent in prices.
“We're only really talking less than 5 percent of the total amount of grow is that is being rejected right now,” he said, adding that any remediated marijuana won’t be sold as flower. “I really don’t see that remediation is going to bring the price down."
He said he wished the Senate had held a vote directly on the question of allowing home-growing of marijuana by patients, though the vote to table the bill essentially did the same thing.
“They pretty much showed their hand at that point. We know you know who our friends are. And they're obviously not on the GOP side of the aisle right now,” he said.
The changes included in HB 1024 will supply immediate opportunities for our farming communities by incorporating hemp and hemp products into the medical marijuana supply chain, reducing the cost of medicine born by patients, increase access to employment in the industry and provide overall modernizations to Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, said Meredith Buettner, executive director of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition, a trade group representing growers and processors.
"The bipartisan efforts to make important reforms to the Medical Marijuana Act will provide the people of Pennsylvania with reduced medicine costs, more jobs and even greater economic opportunity for our famers,” she said.
John Finnerty reports from the Harrisburg Bureau for The Meadville Tribune and other Pennsylvania newspapers owned by CNHI. Email him at jfinnerty@cnhi.com and follow him on Twitter @cnhipa.