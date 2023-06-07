Tops Friendly Markets in downtown Meadville is one of five Pennsylvania stores that the New York-based grocery company is renovating this summer as part of a $6 million project.
The renovations are to enhance customers’ store experience and expand space for additional fresh food and produce options at the locations, according to Ron Ferri, executive vice president operations and distribution for Tops.
“At Tops, we constantly evaluate the best ways to serve our local customers and reinvest into our communities,” he said. “These latest enhancements will help make life a little easier for shoppers by focusing on affordable, easy-to-prepare meal options and a wider selection of products.”
In addition to the Meadville store at 144 W. Center St., Tops locations in Waterford and Union City and two separate Erie locations on 38th Street are being refreshed. The five locations represent about 225,000 square feet of store space with about 52,000 of that at Meadville.
Each store will get new décor, energy-efficient lighting and state-of-the-art self-checkouts.
The stores will have expanded fresh-food areas with more produce options, including local and organic selections. The bakeries will offer a larger selection of custom cakes and pastries while the deli and carry-out café areas will have more on-the-go items and affordable restaurant-style options.
On the outside, all five stores will get new exterior paint, an enhanced facade and refreshed landscaping.
Work at the two Erie locations and at Waterford will wrap up in the coming weeks with reopenings set for June 25.
Renovations at the Meadville and Union City locations will finish by late summer or early fall.
With major renovations and reinvestment at the five stores, Tops is closing its location at 1520 W. 26th St., Erie, when that store’s lease expires this summer. The store will cease operations at 6 p.m. June 23.
“Closing a store is always a difficult decision,” Ferri said. “The expiration of the lease combined with the proximity of other Tops locations as well as the new amenities we’ll now be able to add at those locations all factored into the decision. We are offering all affected associates positions at nearby stores.”
Tops Friendly Markets, based in Williamsville, N.Y., has 149 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including five run by franchisees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.