The three Catholic churches of Meadville are set to merge into a single parish late next month, according to an announcement by the Diocese of Erie.
Under the merger, St. Agatha Parish, St. Brigid Parish and St. Mary of Grace Parish would combine into the Epiphany of the Lord Parish in what the diocese on Saturday called an "extinctive union." The new parish will be housed in St. Agatha Church starting June 26, while St. Brigid and St. Mary of Grace will become secondary churches without mission status.
This means the churches will remain open on a few occasions for public or private worship, but Masses will not be held there on Sundays, holy days or the evenings preceding them, the diocese said. Father Jeffrey Lucas, who is the pastor at all three churches, said St. Brigid and St. Mary would still be used for events such as weddings and funerals.
The merger of the three Meadville parishes has been a project in the work for some time now.
"This actually was a process from the parish itself," Lucas said Sunday. "We've been working at this for over two years now."
Lucas, who has been involved in the merger since the start, said a task force was formed to examine the prospect. Listening sessions were held with members of the churches, and the proposal was submitted to the diocese for approval.
On the whole, Lucas estimated around 90 percent of the comments proposal received were positive for the merger.
Lucas explained that the three churches were initially founded to service different groups of immigrants to Meadville who may have had language barriers between them. St. Agatha was for the German population of the city, while St. Brigid was for Irish immigrants and St. Mary was for Italians.
According to the diocese, St. Agatha was formed in 1849, with St. Agatha following in 1862 and St. Mary formed in 1909.
Since the formation of those parishes, the population of Meadville has noticeably decreased, especially in regard to Catholics. The diocese said there were around 1,400 Catholic households in Meadville split among the three parishes.
When combined, however, the parishes would be among the five largest in the Diocese of Erie.
Further, Lucas said that while the separate churches maintained these cultural heritage, the language and culture barriers have dropped over the years, making having three separate places of worship less of a necessity.
"Now the demographic circumstances have changed, the religious landscape has changed and we feel we can serve [the community] better as a single united parish," he said.
The name Epiphany of the Lord Parish was chosen by the diocese as a "Christ-centered" name, Lucas said. As for why St. Agatha was picked to become the main church, it was a simple matter of size.
"It's the largest," Lucas said. "So it would be easier to hold the numbers."
The decree also involves St. Hippolyte Parish in Frenchtown, the diocese said, which consented to the new merger in light of the fact St. Hippolyte Parish's territory extended to Meadville when it was established more than 150 years ago. However, the diocese noted any sign of St. Hippolyte servicing the Meadville area disappeared "well over a century ago."
Lucas welcomed the coming merger, calling it the "right direction" for the parishes to head.
"Adaptation is a sign of life," he said.
A full narrative of the situation is available online in a decree announcing the bishop's decision at ErieRCD.org/bishop/decrees.html.
