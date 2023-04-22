Meadville Central Fire Department’s new ambulance service has worked better than expected in at least one respect, according to an update at City Council’s meeting Wednesday.
“All transports have had some sort of medical insurance,” City Manager Maryann Menanno told City Council.
City projections on the sustainability of the service assumed the lowest level of reimbursement for patients with insurance, Menanno said after the meeting, and estimated that 12 percent of patients would have no insurance at all.
City officials have previously stated that they do not intend to pursue payment from patients directly when insurance does not cover the full cost of transportation.
Two weeks is a small sample size and reimbursement on every transport is not likely to continue, but Menanno was pleased with the early data.
The department received 84 emergency medical service calls, including 65 that involved patient transportation, Menanno told council.
Nearly 50 of the calls involving transports were considered advanced life support responses.
In establishing the ambulance service, Meadville Central sought and received state certification as an ALS service, having previously operated as a basic life support service that did not provide patient transportation.
