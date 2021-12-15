Students at The Learning Center K-8 School will be taking more of their education outside in the future, thanks to a $108,600 grant to build an outdoor classroom.
The Learning Center, which is located in Meadville, announced the reception of the grant late last month, and comes from Green Mountain Energy's Sun Club program. As the name implies, Green Mountain Energy is a renewable energy retailer for both residences and small businesses. The Sun Club is a part of the company which donates toward non-profit organizations pursing sustainability-minded projects in areas Green Mountain Energy supplies to using money generated by Green Mountain Energy customers, the company itself and its employees.
Simon Camp, a teacher at The Learning Center, said he first learned of Green Mountain Energy and the Sun Club while visiting Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Garden in Pittsburgh. A representative from the company was looking for customers to sign up for renewable energy, something Camp said he'd been interested in for a long time.
"One of the benefits of this is your monthly bill, a portion of it goes toward the Sun Club grant, and he was telling me about that as a person who would be contributing to it," Camp said. "I then began asking 'Well, as a contributor it's wonderful, but would we as a school be able to apply?"
After getting a positive answer, Camp brought the idea back to his colleagues. Outdoor and sustainable education is a major focus of The Learning Center, with the school grounds featuring gardens, bee nest boxes and other such features.
The Center made its first application in December 2020. However, that application was more broad, including not just the idea for the outdoor classroom, but also adding solar panels to the school building as well.
"The Sun Club is a very significant grant," Camp said. "They generally award between $50,000 and $500,000, so we just went all out."
That first grant application was denied, but Sun Club officials encouraged the school to try again with a greater focus on the outdoor classroom aspect of it. Johnny Richardson, program manager for Green Mountain Energy Sun Club, said the organization felt the classroom would have a more immediate impact to the students.
"Whenever I heard that this was just an idea they had, I told them to run with it," Richardson said, calling the outdoor classroom concept the kind of thing the Sun Club seeks to fund.
Especially important was the fact students themselves would be involved in some ways with the construction of the classroom and get to learn about how it is built along the way. Richardson said such an aspect builds an investment in the classroom for the students, turning it into something they'll want to take care of and see preserved.
With that feedback in mind, the school tried again in July. This time, their application was accepted and the project was able to move forward, with a planned raising and dedication for the spring of 2023.
The inspiration for an outdoor classroom came about in part due to David Yasenchak, a Cambridge Springs-area timber-framing craftsman who is a close friend to one of the families who attend the school. Yasenchak is the designer of the classroom and will be its builder.
While lacking walls, the planned classroom has a portico front, which Yasenchak said "announces" the entry point. There is a central aisle with two classroom spaces on either side, and then a perch on the back of the space which overlooks a ravine.
Yasenchak described the design as being "rather traditional," though where the uniqueness comes in is in the construction material. Locally sourced timber will be used to build it, and one hope of the school is to have the families enrolled in the school donate timber from their own trees to be used to make the curved beams of the structure.
The children will be involved as well, with them making some of the pegs which will be used in the final building. In fact, The Learning Center has developed numerous learning activities focused around the construction of the outdoor classroom. Teacher Chris McHenry-Glenn said the school teamed with the Foundation for Sustainable Forestry to design an education program focusing on the sustainability aspects of the classroom, including having the kids watch the felling of one of the trees which will be used in the construction.
In addition, over the upcoming winter break, students will build 1:16 scale models of the classroom using pieces crafted by Yasenchak.
Of course, once completed the classroom will provide many benefits for The Learning Center, especially with its outdoor-focused learning. The ravine which the classroom will overlook is regularly used by the school for its "forest school," in which kids spend an afternoon exploring the forested area.
Dana Yeager, educational director at The Learning Center, said the school will also use the classroom just as a way to hold standard classes in an outdoor environment.
"Just beyond outdoor education, we have math classes outside, reading groups outside and we write outside," Yeager said. "This gives us a place to be able to do these sorts of activities with our students outside."
In addition, Yeager said the school will utilize the space when it holds family events on school grounds.
The school staff said the students are very excited about the classroom and being able to get involved in its construction. Some of them even thinking up rather ambitions plans.
"Some of the kids are already talking about building a zip line," Camp said, referencing the rear overlook and the ravine behind it.
McHenry-Glenn said it is the aspiration of the school that by having the students take part in the construction, they can teach some very important lessons even before the classroom is built.
"Our hope really is instilling in them a sense of care and ethic of respectful stewardship and sustainability," she said.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.