HARRISBURG — Meadville's Dr. Denise Johnson has been appointed as chair of the Patient Safety Authority (PSA) board of directors.
Gov. Tom Wolf's appointment was announced Friday.
Johnson, who is Acting Physician General of Pennsylvania, succeeds Dr. Stanton Smullens, who served as chair of the organization since 2018.
"The Patient Safety Authority plays a vital role by identifying systemic problems, helping individual healthcare facilities and educating both practitioners and the public about health issues," Johnson said. "I am proud to take the helm of such an important organization."
Before her nomination to Acting Physician General, Johnson was chief medical officer at Meadville Medical Center and previously had a private obstetrics and gynecology practice in Meadville. She previously served on the Governor's Commission for Women, is former board chair of the Meadville Area Free Clinic, and served as past chair of the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape board of directors.
Smullen helped the PSA launch the Center of Excellence for Improving Diagnosis, established an in-house data and research group, hosted the first state conference on patient safety, and began publishing its peer-reviewed scholarly journal, Patient Safety, which is read by 45,000 people across all 50 states and 164 countries.
"I have no doubt that Dr. Johnson will bring new perspectives, insights and energy to the PSA," said Regina Hoffman, executive director. "We are thrilled to have someone with her credentials, leadership skills and position as our new board chair."
The PSA is an independent state agency that collects and analyzes patient safety data to improve safety outcomes and help prevent patient harm.