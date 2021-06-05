The upcoming merger of Meadville's three Catholic parishes has members of those churches expressing mixed emotions.
Merger of Catholic churches
St. Agatha, St. Brigid and St. Mary of Grace are set to combine into the Epiphany of the Lord Parish on June 26. St. Agatha Church will serve as the main church of the parish, while the other two buildings will become secondary churches, used for events like weddings or funerals, but not for Sunday Mass.
The Diocese of Erie made the announcement May 15.
John Guenther, a member of St. Agatha's for 77 years, said he felt bad about the upcoming merger, but also understood why it needed to happen.
"St. Mary's people like their church and the St. Brigid people like their church," he said. "It's a shame it has to happen, but the world is changing so much."
The division of the three churches had to do with the makeup of immigrant populations in Meadville during the 19th and 20th centuries. St. Agatha came about in 1849 to service the German population of the city, while St. Brigid was founded in 1862 for Irish immigrants and St. Mary was formed in 1909 for Italian immigrants.
The division between the parishes has lessened in recent times, and all three now share a head priest, Father Jeffrey Lucas. Guenther pointed to this as a sign there aren't enough priests available to go around, making the merger a necessity.
Still, losing the parish is not an easy experience for Guenther, who had his first Communion and Confirmation at St. Agatha Church.
"Everyone has to give a little and has to realize it's something that had to happen," he said.
Connie Williams, a member of St. Brigid parish since 1958, expressed similar sentiments.
"I realize that it's something that has to happen," she said. "We can't keep three Catholic churches going in a town with a Catholic population that's shrinking."
While Williams said it was "unfortunate" to have the other two churches no longer used for regular Mass, she believes her fellow worshippers are thankful to at least have a church.
Marlene Daddio, a member of St. Mary parish for 74 years, described the merger as "bittersweet." As someone who was baptized, had her first Communion and Confirmation at the church, having to go to another building for regular worship is a difficult prospect.
"I'm sort of half-and-half," she said. "I'm sort of sad about the merging, but I'm not opposed to going to St. Agatha's."
Daddio was especially concerned about the future of St. Mary and St. Brigid. She felt unsure over the new parish's dedication to maintaining the two other churches when they're not seeing regular use.
"I just can't believe they're going to keep those churches going with the heat, the electric, the water," she said.
There are Catholics who are showing excitement over the merger and greatly looking forward to it.
Tom Peterson, who initially attended St. Brigid before switching to St. Agatha after marrying his wife 40 years ago, expressed positive views on the merger.
"I think it's kind of exciting," he said. "I mean, most people should have known this was going to happen at some point."
Peterson said during the COVID-19 pandemic, services were held at St. Agatha anyway, so many people are already accustomed to praying there.
While he acknowledged it was sad to see the three parishes go away, he believes Meadville Catholics will come to like being under one parish. He compared it to when the youth groups for the three parishes merged into one during the 1990s.
"The kids embraced it because they all knew each other from school or playing sports," Peterson said.
He believes the such a situation will ring true for the adults, too.
Kathy Buzza, who will soon be approaching her 75th year of attending St. Brigid, had an inside track on the merger. She was part of the task force formed to consider the merging of the churches, and believes it to be a good thing.
"Well, I have to say I'm excited about it from the perspective that it's probably long overdue in reality for all of us with declining membership and obvious issues with shortages," she said.
Task force members were mainly in favor of the merger, she added, with only a few expressing concern about the timing and which church should become the primary one.
"It's hard to leave the church you were baptized in, married in, had children baptized in, the whole thing," she said. "That's a hard thing to think about, but the reality is that it needs to be done."
Buzza believes the merger will provide opportunities for the Catholic community of Meadville to grow and possibly even attract back members who haven't been to church in a while.
