An iconic representation of Meadville Area Senior High (MASH) spirit once again stands guard in front of the school, and officials are hopeful that a plaque honoring the students responsible for that icon will soon be back in place as well.
The bulldog statue familiar to MASH families as a site for graduation photos was reinstalled Friday, according to social studies teacher Alan Heil, who led the effort to have the statue refurbished. But as the bulldog was replaced on its podium, Heil discovered that a small plaque that had been located between the bulldog’s front paws was missing.
“Sometime around the end of October I went to make sure I had the correct hardware to put the bulldog back. At that time the plaque was there,” Heil said. “When I reinstalled the bulldog on Friday, it was missing.”
A message was posted to the school’s Facebook page over the weekend in hopes of eliciting the return of the plaque.
“The dedication plaque on the outdoor bulldog was removed late last week,” the message stated. “If anyone knows where it is, please return it to the school, no questions asked. Please share.”
“It has not shown up yet,” Principal John Higgins said on Monday. “We’re looking at purchasing another one.”
The plaque, which reads “Donated by Jack Stevens and Armoni Foster,” recognized the efforts of two MASH students who raised money to purchase a fiberglass bulldog statue to replace an earlier wooden one, according to Heil. Both students played on the 2016-17 MASH basketball team that finished as the runner-up in the PIAA Class 5A state tournament.
“Jack Stevens and Armoni Foster worked really hard to get that donated. That recognition should be remembered,” Heil said. “They worked very hard."
The two students organized a 3-on-3 basketball tournament to raise money for the statue, according to Heil, who was their adviser at the time. The duo was motivated to work on the project after the previous bulldog statue had essentially “disintegrated” during their first year at the school.
“They figured out a way to do it, and they got it done,” Heil said.
Four years later, the statue has “become a magnet for our school spirit,” he added, but that prominent role brings with it occasional bumps and scuffs marks, not to mention the effect of the northwestern Pennsylvania climate. With so many people posing alongside or even on top of the statue for senior pictures and every team and club from volleyball to mock trial including it in their celebratory photo shoots, the statue itself was showing some wear and tear earlier this year.
To extend the bulldog’s life expectancy, Heil loaded it into a van early this summer and returned it to manufacturer Chicago Fiberglass Works for refurbishing. Supply-chain issues delayed the repairs until mid-October when it was shipped back to Meadville.
“It looks great,” Heil said.
Like a dog without its tag, however, the plaque remains missing. If the original does not turn up, Heil said, “We’re going to make sure a new one gets on there ASAP.”
