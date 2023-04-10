A $500,000 capital campaign by the Meadville Family YMCA will be used to renovate portions of its downtown Meadville facility at 356 Chestnut St.
The campaign already has raised more than $200,000, according to Tina Carter, the YMCA’s chief executive officer. Ainsworth Foundation has pledged to match donations, up to a total match of $100,000, she said.
The YMCA’s pool area will convert into a multipurpose space to be used for fitness classes, family events and other activities. Renovations in the space include new windows, new lights, heating and cooling system, a state-of-the-art floor and new paint.
Work has begun on that renovation, which is estimated at $290,000.
The YMCA shut down its pool in late 2021 due to continued high maintenance costs and budgetary constraints from the economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pool was built in 1946.
The gymnasium floor, which dates from the 1960s, is to replaced at a cost of $75,000.
Additionally, the men’s shower area will be renovated with new shower stalls, walls, paint and flooring at a cost of $110,000.
The men’s steam room will be converted into a sauna at a cost of $25,000.
The capital campaign is structured so contributions may be made to one or more specific target areas of the donor’s choice through naming and recognition opportunities, according to Carter.
“The Y is excited to partner with Ainsworth Foundation for matching donations up to $100,000,” she said. “So far, we have raised $220,000 (for the campaign). We would like to thank all our generous donors and hope the community will continue to give to help us reach our goal.”
The multipurpose conversion is expected to be completed by June with the other renovations expected to be done by early to mid-fall, according to Carter.
The work is being carried out during spring and summer when the YMCA is less busy, she said.
More information about the project is available at meadvilleymca.org.
