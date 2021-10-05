A Meadville woman will stand trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly stealing more than $4,600 in cash from a city convenience store where she had worked.
Ashley Elizabeth Rasberry, 35, of 1218 Elm St., Monday waived her right to a preliminary hearing on multiple charges filed by Meadville Police Department. Police allege the thefts took place at the Country Fair convenience store from July 1, 2020 through Aug. 10, 2021.
Rasberry took $1,112 in cash between July 1, 2020, and May 1, 2021; $2,412.20 in cash between May 1 and June 30, 2021; and $1,275.80 between July 1 and 31, 2021.
In August, police charged with one felony count each of theft and receiving stolen property; two misdemeanor counts of theft and two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property.
By waiving her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, Rasberry automatically was ordered held for trial in county court. Her case is scheduled for the January 2022 term of county criminal court.
Rasberry remains free on $10,000 unsecured bond.