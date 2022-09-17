A 40-year-old Meadville woman will head to trial on charges that she provided a teen with alcohol and allowed a man she was in a relationship with to assault the same teen.
Rachael Renee Musser, who resides in the 100 block of Walker Drive, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday.
Musser is accused of furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor on various occasions in 2020 and 2021, when the girl was 14 and 15 years old. Meadville city police also accuse her of allowing Thomas Neiswonger to assault the girl during that time.
Neiswonger, 65, has been charged with three felony and five misdemeanor counts related to the alleged assaults and faces a preliminary hearing before Pendolino on Sept. 16. He remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Musser faces a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and furnishing liquor to a minor. She remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond, an amount that was reduced from $70,000 at the hearing.
A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
