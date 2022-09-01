LEWISTOWN — A Meadville woman is being held in the Mifflin County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $500,000 bond on charges of labor trafficking and involuntary servitude involving four underage teenage girls.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office have charged Ellen Cummings, 44, of Rogers Ferry Road, Meadville, in connection with an investigation that began in 2020.
Cummings, the operator of a Lewistown car detailing shop in Mifflin County, is charged with seven counts of involuntary servitude; four counts of labor trafficking; two counts of unlawful restraint; two counts of false imprisonment involuntary servitude; three counts of nonpayment of wages; one count of attempted nonpayment of wages; and one count of conspiracy.
Cummings ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business, with her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a news release.
The investigation by state police and the attorney general’s office found Cummings and Mogel allegedly forced minors, including foster children in their care, to work at their business without compensation, the release said.
The investigation into Cummings began in 2020 when a victim’s family learned of the alleged abuse and contacted the Lewistown Borough Police Department. Cummings and Mogel forced their victims, who were all minors, to work at her business, washing and detailing cars and performing clerical duties, without compensation. Victims slept on air mattresses at the business in the same room as Mogel, Cummings and Cummings’ children, and food was kept in a locked refrigerator only to be eaten at designated mealtimes, the release said.
Cummings was arrested Wednesday and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jack Miller of Lewistown. She was placed in the Mifflin County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500,000 bond. Cummings faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before Miller Sept. 30.
