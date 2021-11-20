PITTSBURGH — A Meadville woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport Friday morning when they spotted a loaded handgun among her carry-on items.
The small .22-caliber handgun was loaded with two bullets, according to the TSA.
It was the second consecutive day an individual was caught with a loaded gun at the Pittsburgh airport checkpoint, according to the TSA. Friday's incident was the 33rd firearm found so far this year at the Pittsburgh airport.
The TSA officer spotted the gun among the woman's carry-on items as they passed through the checkpoint X-ray machine. The Allegheny County Police were alerted and confiscated the weapon.
The woman, whom authorities have not identified, told officers she was headed to complete the next step of the hiring process for a new job. The woman told officers she did not know the gun was among her carry-on items. The TSA said the handgun was registered in the name of the woman's husband.
The U.S. States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania recently announced that in firearm incidents at the checkpoint that involve an individual who possesses a valid concealed carry permit, the U.S. Attorney's Office will request county sheriffs rescind the resident’s firearms concealed carry license due to negligence.
TSA said Friday's incident will include issuance of a federal civil fine. The TSA may issue a $3,000 to $13,910 fine to individuals who take weapons with them to a TSA checkpoint.
Civil penalties taking a handgun into a checkpoint vary, depending on mitigating or aggravating circumstances.
Civil penalties may apply to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits, according to the TSA.
Even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane, the TSA said.
Also, if a traveler found with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual then loses his or her TSA PreCheck privileges, the TSA said.
Travelers are allowed to transport firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at the airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane with checked baggage. Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition, the TSA said.