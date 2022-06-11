STATE COLLEGE - The Meadville Bulldogs finished the 2022 boys volleyball season 19-1 and as the state silver medalist.
The Dogs lost to Lower Dauphin 3-2 in the PIAA Class 2A championship match Saturday at Penn State’s Rec Hall. The Falcons also beat Meadville in last season’s championship match.
Meadville won the first and third sets to take a 2-1 lead, but Lower Dauphin forced a fifth set. Meadville hitting errors accumulated in the final set and the Falcons took advantage in a 15-6 fifth-set win.
It was the final match for six Meadville seniors whose career’s included a 2019 state title and silver medals in 2021 and 2022. The 2021 season was canceled due to the pandemic. The seniors are Caden Mealy, Julian Jones, Mitch McKain, Cameron Schleicher, Cody Deeter and Braden Bosco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.