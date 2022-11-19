BELLEFONTE — The Meadville Bulldogs overcame first-half miscues to beat Juniata 27-14 in a PIAA first round football game Saturday at Bald Eagle High School.
Meadville turned the ball over four times in the first half and Juniata took advantage to lead 14-6 at halftime.
The ‘Dogs responded in the second half. Brady Walker scored in the third quarter on a goal line dive before Khalon Simmons scored twice in the fourth quarter for three total touchdowns. His last score was a 65-yard scamper with 1:31remaining.
A Ryan Reichel interception on Juniata’s last drive iced the game for the ‘Dogs.
Meadville will play Allentown Central Catholic in the state quarterfinals next week at a time, date and location to be determined.
See Monday’s Tribune for a full story.
