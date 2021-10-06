After a lapse in the city’s traditional order of Halloween-related activities, the usual sequence of events will return this year.
"This is one of the most important things that we do," Mayor LeRoy Stearns joked midway through Meadville City Council's Wednesday meeting as he introduced the subject of when trick-or-treating will take place this month.
Council members voted unanimously to hold trick-or-treating on Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., breaking a one-year pattern of holding the event on Halloween. Instead, the timing of the annual costumed door-to-door solicitation of sweets will follow the usual pattern, taking place on the Thursday immediately prior to the Meadville Halloween Parade. The parade is traditionally timed to take place on the Saturday before Oct. 31 or, if Halloween falls on a Saturday, on Oct. 31.
When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 Halloween parade, council took the opportunity to schedule trick-or-treating on Oct. 31, which fell on a Saturday last year. Even at the time, however, Stearns, who provided the swing vote that pushed the proposal to success, said that with the parade likely to return and Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, the change was likely to be a temporary one.
In a quirk that results from the parade-dependent timing of trick-or-treating, candy collecting in the city and in the many nearby townships that follow the same pattern took place a full week before Halloween in 2019. That year, Oct. 31 fell on a Thursday, pushing the parade back to Oct. 26 and pushing trick-or-treating all the way back to Oct. 24, the Thursday before the parade.
Thursday night trick-or-treating has been a tradition in Meadville and many nearby townships for decades. In addition to coming two days before the parade, the event typically precedes a scheduled day off for students in local school districts.
