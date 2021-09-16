Costumed candy collection on Oct. 31 was likely a one-time pandemic-era trick, not an ongoing treat for those who prefer to solicit sweets on the night of Halloween itself.
In a discussion Wednesday of the timing of Trick-or-Treat Night 2021, Meadville City Council members appeared unanimous in their agreement that the much-loved childhood activity would once again be scheduled according to the traditional Meadville formula: from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Thursday before the Meadville Halloween Parade, which takes place on the Saturday of or before Oct. 31.
Council’s discussion left little hope that costumed youngsters would take to city streets this year on Oct. 31 for what would be just the second time in recent — and even not-so-recent — memory.
But the final decision won’t come until a vote at council’s next meeting, and Councilwoman Autumn Vogel indicated there is at least a possibility, however slim, that members’ votes could be swayed.
“People can weigh in,” she said. “People can show they care, which they do.”
How strongly some people care became evident last year, when both Vogel and Mayor LeRoy Stearns cited public feedback in joining a 3-2 vote to move trick-or-treating to Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. A poll posted to Facebook shortly before that vote drew more than 1,300 votes, with more than 80 percent of respondents supporting trick-or-treating on Halloween.
But that was then: still early in the pandemic with the Meadville Halloween Parade canceled and Halloween falling on a Saturday.
This is now, council suggested: the parade returns this year and Oct. 31 falls on a Sunday.
“Last year it worked out very well to have trick-or-treating on the 31st,” Stearns said in introducing what he called “the big decision.”
“But I said back then,” he continued, “when it comes to this year, trick-or-treat falls on a Sunday, families have obligations Sunday afternoons and evenings, and of course the kids have got to go to school the next morning.”
With many kids participating in or attending the annual parade that begins at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Stearns continued, trick-or-treating on that Saturday did not make sense either, even if it were moved to an earlier time of day.
That left the traditional Thursday-before-the-parade timing looking like the best option.
A scheduled day off for Crawford Central School District on Oct. 29 added to the appeal of trick-or-treating on Thursday, Oct. 28, for Councilman Jim Roha.
Even Vogel, who had been among the council members most willing to change the timing of trick-or-treating last year, was swayed by the combination of Halloween falling on a Sunday this year and the traditional Thursday coming before an off-day for students.
“I think we just did Saturday last year because there was no parade and it was Halloween,” she said. “It was like a one-time fun thing.”
Council is expected to vote on the timing of Trick-or-Treat Night at its next meeting, which will be held in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, at 6 p.m. Oct. 6.
