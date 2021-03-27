WASHINGTON — Crawford County viewers of a nationally televised political call-in show encountered a familiar sight shortly after 8 a.m. Friday when the front page of The Meadville Tribune was featured amid a look at several newspapers.
The brief look at the cover of Friday’s edition came during the “open phones” portion of “Washington Journal,” C-SPAN’s “flagship call-in program” that airs every day from 7 to 10 a.m.
Friday’s episode focused on President Joe Biden’s first formal press conference since taking office. The show offers separate phone lines for Republican, Democratic and independent viewers to call, as well as several online means of engagement.
Following a caller’s comments on Biden and filibusters about 71 minutes into the show, host Pedro Echevarria transitioned to news coverage of the press conference. A quick look at the covers of four papers from around the country offered a representative sample of the various angles taken in media coverage of the event.
Biden’s support for changes to Senate rules on filibusters and his announcement that he would run for re-election in 2024 were the dual focus of the headline in the Wisconsin State Journal, Echevarria noted as an image of the paper’s front page was displayed.
Echevarria next commented on The Dallas Morning News’ front-page treatment of the Biden press conference before turning to the Tribune.
“The Meadville Tribune saying that the president (was) offering a glimpse into post-COVID-19 challenges,” Echevarria said, paraphrasing the relevant Tribune headline as the front-page image appeared on screen. With regard to the post-pandemic challenges facing Biden, Echevarria added, “we’ve talked about this morning a lot of those topics.”
The quick look at the Tribune was followed by an image of Friday’s edition of the Modesto Bee, a California paper.
The three papers that accompanied the Tribune in the sequence serve significantly larger markets. Madison, Wisconsin, where the Wisconsin State Journal is published has a population of nearly 255,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Modesto’s population is nearly as large at almost 213,000 while more than 7.5 million people reside in the metropolitan Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.
Meadville, in contrast, has a population of about 12,900 and Crawford County as a whole contains fewer than 85,000 people, according to the latest Census Bureau estimates.
