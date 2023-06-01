PITTSBURGH — The Meadville Tribune won a Golden Quill Award for excellence in journalism on Tuesday night.
The winners of the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania’s annual awards were announced during a dinner at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
Keith Gushard won a Golden Quill in the Excellence in Written Journalism, Lifestyle category with his story, “Easter Brings ‘Rebirth’ of Church, Message of Hope.”
“This is an exciting honor for the Tribune,” Editor Rick Green said. “There were a record number of entries for Golden Quills this year and it’s quite an accomplishment for our staff to have three finalists and a winner.”
The Tribune also was a finalist in three other categories:
• Mike Crowley, Excellence in Written Journalism, Spot/Breaking News (Crawford Central School Board Approves Tax Hike)
• Crowley, Excellence in Written Journalism, Science/Environment (French Creek’s Latest Attraction)
• Crowley, Excellence in Written Journalism, Public Affairs/Politics/Government (The Equity of Crawford Central Property Taxes)
“It is exciting to see the work of both Keith and Mike honored,” Publisher Sharon Sorg said. “They have dedicated themselves to this community and these accolades reinforce their efforts are indeed making a difference.”
The annual contest recognizes excellence in written, photography, videography, digital and broadcast journalism from students and professionals in western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia.
