The Meadville Tribune has been named a finalist in four categories in this year’s Golden Quills competition.
The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania holds the annual contest that recognizes excellence in written, photography, videography, digital and broadcast journalism in western Pennsylvania and the neighboring counties in eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia.
“It had been a while since the Tribune had entered Golden Quills until last year. We were recognized in 2022 and to be recognized again has been quite an honor,” Editor Rick Green said.
The finalists are:
• Spot/breaking news: Mike Crowley (“Crawford Central School Board Approves Tax Hike”)
• Lifestyle: Keith Gushard (“Easter Brings ‘Rebirth’ of Church, Message of Hope”)
• Public affairs/politics/government: Crowley (“The Equity of Crawford Central Property Taxes”)
• Science/environment: Crowley (“French Creek’s Latest Attraction”)
“I couldn’t be more proud of the work our team does,” Sorg said. “Serving the community and sharing their stories is a rewarding career, but when you receive recognition for that work outside of your own community when competing with peers across the region it is special and in these cases also well deserved.”
Winners will be announced May 30 in Pittsburgh.
“We know we’re doing the best we can each day to deliver quality news to our readers,” Green said. “It’s good to see that our work stacks up with the best in western Pennsylvania and the region.”
