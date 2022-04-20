The Meadville Tribune has been named a finalist in five categories in this year’s Golden Quills competition.
The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania holds the annual contest that recognizes excellence in written, photography, videography, digital and broadcast journalism in western Pennsylvania and the neighboring counties in eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia.
“This is the first time in recent history that the Tribune has competed in Golden Quills and we’re thrilled to be recognized,” Editor Rick Green said. “Our newsroom does amazing work each and every day. It’s satisfying to see that our work stacks up with the best in western Pennsylvania and the surrounding region.”
The finalists are:
• News Feature: Mike Crowley (“Couple marks one-year anniversary of daughter’s death”)
• Traditional Feature: Crowley (“Dixon reflects on life of educational leadership”)
• Editorials: Keith Gushard (“Kelly’s response to Capitol chaos appalling”)
• Science/Environment: Crowley (“Mystery surrounds water-level drop at Woodcock Creek Lake”)
• Sports: Crowley (“Flow State: Journey Brown reflects on playing career, looks at future”)
“Our staff does a tremendous job of reporting on the news that impacts people’s lives in our community,” Publisher Sharon Sorg said. “It’s a special honor to be recognized by the Golden Quills. I’m proud of our staff and their accomplishments.”
The winners will be announced May 24 in Pittsburgh.