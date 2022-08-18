Meadville City Council will hold an in-person town hall on Aug. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Meadville Medical Center office building, 984 Water St., to receive public input on the proposed rental inspection program.
City staff will give a brief overview of how the program is proposed to be set up, officials said in making the announcement. Public comments will be received on the topic of the rental inspection program only, with a maximum time of three minutes per person, and each person may speak only once. Speakers will be required to preregister at the door, with doors opening at 5:30.
Residents are reminded that council meets regularly on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. and all council meetings are open to the public. Additionally, council’s Housing & Economic Subcommittee meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at noon.
• More information: Contact City Manager Maryann Menanno at (814) 724-6000 or visit cityofmeadville.org.
