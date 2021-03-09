Meadville has been approved to host a member of a national service program for one year beginning this summer with the possibility of an additional two years.
The full-time position is expected to coordinate city efforts to explore the adoption of a home rule charter, according to Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, who announced the news during Meadville City Council’s meeting last week.
The city will pay just $4,500 for the position, according to Ben Helkowski, project director of the Lake Effect Leaders AmeriCorps VISTA Project. Federal funding for the AmeriCorps program will supply the remaining 80 percent of the position’s salary.
“This is a different project than what we typically fund,” Helchowski said, estimating that 60 percent of Lake Effect Leaders work with nonprofits each year and another 30 percent with schools. “It’s definitely a partnership we’re excited for.”
Each year the program assigns 20 to 25 people from the national service program to work with organizations in Crawford and Erie counties, according to Helchowski. This year, four are assigned to the Meadville area. Next year, participants in the program will work with the Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program, Crawford County Coalition on Housing Needs, Allegheny College Gateway Network, Allegheny College Civic Engagement and Crawford Central School District, in addition to the city.
Vogel pointed out that the funds needed to pay for the city’s share of the program cost were included in the 2021 budget. During discussions in the fall, when the cost was a late addition to a budget that began with a deficit of more than $650,000, Vogel argued the expense would be a good investment.
“It could be a good opportunity to provide the equivalent of a full-time staff person for not the price of a full-time staff person,” she said at the time.
Along with the possibility of a home rule charter, the position is expected to support efforts to follow up on other recommendations from consultants who last year examined the city’s precarious financial position, according to Vogel.
Positions in the Lake Effect Leaders program often go to recent college graduates, but participation in the national service program is open to anyone over 18, Helchowski said. Recruitment efforts focus on people transitioning from one career to another or those new to the workforce.
“Trying to fight brain drain is one of our unspoken goals,” he added.
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.