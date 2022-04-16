The City of Meadville will hold a cleanup day for residents May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Each vehicle-load of rubbish will be charged $10 and proof of city residency, such as a drivers license, is required.
The event will take place at the city’s Public Works garage, 1340 S. Cottage St. The garage can be reached from Clark Road at its intersection with Route 322 just south of Channellock.
Construction materials such as bricks, concrete blocks and shingles from individual homeowners, dried paint cans, mattresses and batteries of all types will be accepted. Yard waste and organic materials will also be accepted but must be kept separate from other debris.
Items not accepted include electronics (TVs, phones, computers, monitors), fluorescent light bulbs, liquids including paint and household chemicals, tires, junk vehicles, household trash including clothing, appliances with Freon (unless Freon has been removed and the appliance is appropriately tagged), and thermostats containing mercury.
• More information: Visit cityofmeadville.org or call (814) 333-3339.